i
Business

PE footwear workers step up fight over pay

Staff join national counterparts in stayaway over wage offer

By Hendrick Mphande - 11 July 2018

Employers have put forward an offer of a 6.25% increase while the unionised members are demanding 9.5%.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows plane crash in Pretoria which left 20 injured
Street Parade

Most Read

X