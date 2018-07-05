Transnet's Goliath moves up at Ngqura

There has been a management shakeup at Transnet’s operations at the Port of Ngqura – changes which the parastatal said had been necessitated by amendments to its organisational structure.

Transnet veteran David Goliath, who has 26 years’ experience, was appointed acting executive manager of operations this week.

Goliath’s former position as senior manager of port operations at the Port of Ngqura will be filled by Yolisa Tibane, in an acting capacity.

Both positions are backdated to July 1. Transnet chief operating officer Nozipho Mdawe congratulated Goliath and Tibane and wished them well in their new roles.

Goliath, who has been with the rail and ports giant since 1992, has several degrees, including a master of philosophy and master in business administration from the University of Stellenbosch, and a BEcon (Hons) degree from the University of the Western Cape.

He moved to Port Elizabeth in 1993 after starting at the then Spoornet in Kimberley in 1992.

“[At that time] he went on to develop well-rounded expertise spanning financial, marketing, sales and services roles before his first foray into operations in 1997,” Mdawe said.

“After nine years on the rail side he [switched] to ports, joining the Transnet National Ports Authority in 2001.”

Mdawe said BCom Management graduate Tibane – also a qualified marine pilot – would be the process owner for operational compliance, governance and performance, setting standards for performance and safety.

She would also provide strategic direction by formulating and managing the implementation of strategies, among other objectives.