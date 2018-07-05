Museum managers on SA's highest-demand list
Host of professions among critical skills rated by the government
If you can measure earthquakes, manage a museum, or repair weapons systems, you will be among a host of professionals in “highest demand” on the government’s latest list of critical skills.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.