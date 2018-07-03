Teaching tourism skills
A national drive by the department of tourism to reduce a skills shortage in the industry has seen nearly 300 Eastern Cape graduates being trained and employed.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.