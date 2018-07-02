Sister act gets the business off the ground
Marula Berry Trading provides amenities to some of the province’s best hotels and guesthouses
When she moved to Port Elizabeth from East London, Michelle Drewry started her business with her sister and five boxes of stock in a garage.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.