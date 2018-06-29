Job equity ‘far behind target’

South Africa is nowhere near where it needs to be in transformation, Tabea Kabinde said.

The Commission for Employment Equity chairwoman said new statistics highlighted the disparity in employment trends between the government and the private sector.

The commission handed over its 18th report on compliance with the Employment Equity Act in 2017 to Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant yesterday.

“Twenty years on [since the Act was promulgated], we are still nowhere near celebrating effective implementation of transformation legislation.

“We cannot even begin to contemplate the implementation of a ‘sunset’ clause on this legislation,” Kabinde said in her foreword to the report.

“The commission is now preoccupied with advising the minister on exploring other effective implementation and compliance mechanisms for this legislation and also creating an environment where the focus goes beyond compliance to commitment from ethical leaders in the South African labour market.”