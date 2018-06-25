Leadership summit this week

The fifth annual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Business School and The Herald, will be held on Wednesday.

Economists, academics, business and thought leaders will unpack leadership under the theme, “Leadership on the Edge: Hope or Despair?” Speakers include Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona, Kagiso Trust chairman the Rev Frank Chikane, University of the Western Cape deputy vice-chancellor Prof Vivienne Lawack, independent economist Dr Thabi Teoka and retired SA Constitutional Court founding justice Judge Johan Kriegler.

The Herald deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga will join in the closing debate. NMU Business School board chairman Alfred Da Costa said the event was relevant to established and emerging leaders keen “to lead with confidence in uncertain times and the future”.

Da Costa said the su m m i t would provide a platform to discuss, explore and debate a renewed focus and model for leadership.

Proceeds of the summit will be donated to the MIKS Foundation. The summit starts at 8am on Wednesday.

To register and for further information, visit www.nmbleadershipsummit.co.za or contact Charmaine Smith on (041) 365-7591.

Bookings will close tomorrow at noon.