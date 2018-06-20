Healing power of nature

She has found a way to heal wounds and scars using fish scales, and now Nomahlubi Nazo hopes these scales will also bring new hope for unemployed graduates in the Bay.

Nazo, 35, a scientist from Port Elizabeth, has been chosen as one of the 10 finalists for the Nepad Sanbio African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s FemBioBiz competition, aimed at biosciences entrepreneurs in the SADC region.

Nazo said she was representing both Port Elizabeth and South Africa in the second round of the competition, set to start next week in Cape Town.

KwaDwesi-born Nazo impressed the judges with a biopolymer that can heal wounds and prevent infection.

The substance is made by extracting the collagen from fish scale waste and adding essential oils.

“With fish scales you can extract up to 96% of the collagen without changing its integrity,” Nazo said.

“You can also get collagen from cows, pigs and chickens, but bird flu was a concern with chickens and some people might have religious concerns about using collagen from pigs or cows.”

Nazo said she had been offered fish scale waste from a local fishery for the products.

“For the first batch, I was still in Cape Town [where I studied my master’s degree] so I was given fish scale waste from a factory that produces canned pilchards.”

The idea for this gelatin-like substance first came to Nazo when she was pregnant with her first child.

“At the time I was thinking of doing my master’s, and I was self-conscious of my body [and my Caesarean scar].

“I wanted to develop a biopolymer from marine waste. Eventually I thought of the cosmetic uses and wound care.

“The gooey substance creates a moist environment for a wound, protects it from bacteria and feeds the cells.”

The next step was to enter the FemBioBiz competition.