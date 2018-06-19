Maritime boss steers for jobs
Institute’s operations head aims to grow opportunities in sector
She has been at the helm of operations at the South African International Maritime Institute (SAIMI) for just over two months, but Soraya Artman is already steering the organisation to becoming an engine for maritime job creation.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.