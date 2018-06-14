Land will be hot topic at PE expo

Land expropriation, township economies and opportunities for export are among the topics at the MyCityTalk business expo in Port Elizabeth next week.

With a lineup of 15 speakers, the expo – hosted by St Francis Hospice – will explore different aspects and challenges of running businesses in the city.

“It is a beautiful platform for concerned or simply inquisitive citizens to get together and discuss topics that can and will change your life,” event organiser Lynn van Vuuren said.

The event, now in its third year, will feature speakers such as Nelson Mandela Business Chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona, The Herald deputy editor Nwabisa Makunga and Nelson Mandela University’s head of development studies, Professor Janet Cherry.

Cherry will be discussing the controversial topic of the amendment of the constitution to allow land expropriation.

“The debate around this topic is very heated at the moment,” Cherry said.

“I will focus on two important arguments. The first is title deeds in relation to urban land, and the second is food sovereignty in relation to rural land.”

Van Vuuren said the response to the event had been extremely positive.

“We are definitely hungry for information from industry leaders. They have a wealth of knowledge to share with us and we are blessed to have such a high calibre of speakers at this year’s event.”

All profits from the event will go to St Francis Hospice.

General access tickets for the June 20 expo are for sale at Computicket at R120 each, while VIP tickets – which include a catered networking event – are available from Van Vuuren at R550 each.