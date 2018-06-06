Chikane will put leaders on the spot at Bay summit

Business leaders and politicians in South Africa need to take a greater responsibility for their decisions and actions.

This will be theme of the Rev Frank Chikane’s A Crisis of Leadership and a World on the Edge address at the fifth annual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit on June 27.

Chikane, 67, a civil servant, writer and cleric, has been exposed to various political and business leadership styles during his extensive career.

“I will focus on the need to consider the complexities of our current economic and political conditions and the need for a different way of preparing leaders to take greater responsibility for their decisions and actions,” he said.

Chikane, a founding member of the Kagiso Trust, had been in government for more than 13 years as a special adviser, director-general in the presidency, a cabinet secretary and chairman of the National Security Council.

Today, he is the moderator of the World Council of Churches Commission of the Churches on International Affairs, which has taken him across the globe.

Among the other high-profile speakers will be respected retired Justice of the Constitutional Court Judge Johann Kriegler.

Kriegler, 85, a life-long human rights lawyer who headed South Africa’s transitional elections in 1994, will give his thoughts on the role of leadership in promoting sustainable business growth, human prosperity and sound stewardship.

The summit’s theme this year is Leadership on the Edge: Hope or Despair? Lessons in Responsible Leadership. Other speakers include economist Dr Thabi Leoka, University of the Western Cape deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Prof Vivienne Lawack, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Nomkhita Mona and accomplished businesswoman Kate Moodley.

The summit, in partnership with The Herald, will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Summerstrand.

To view more and register visit www.nmbleadershipsummit.co.za or contact Charmaine Smith on 041 365 7591.