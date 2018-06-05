PE airport aims for take-off
Strategy to ramp up numbers of international passengers after upgrade
The Port Elizabeth International Airport has the potential to attract international airlines, despite its having one of the lowest records of traffic in the country.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.