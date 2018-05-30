Offshore markets ‘key for investors’

The offshore markets may be key in bringing better growth to clients in South Africa

Following a tough few years for investments, the offshore markets may be key in bringing better growth to clients in South Africa. This was the advice offered to Nelson Mandela Bay investment brokers by Allan Gray product development head Earl van Zyl at an Allan Gray investors roadshow at the Boardwalk Hotel yesterday.

