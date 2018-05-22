Motor supplier faces closure

In a fresh blow to the Eastern Cape automotive industry, a Port Elizabeth component manufacturer may soon have to close its doors on 154 employees, with trade union Numsa blaming Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA).

Following a slash in a production contract with VWSA, Stateline Pressed Metals (SPM) has been left in dire straits.

This is according to a letter to VWSA chief executive Thomas Schaefer penned by Numsa regional secretary Mziyanda Twani.

The letter says that SPM can no longer operate due to debt and the loss of sales from the reduced VWSA contract.

The news comes after General Motors SA (GMSA) – a former client of SPM – shut down its Port Elizabeth operations at the end of last year.

Shortly after GMSA’s plans to divest were announced, Coega Autospray applied for liquidation in the Port Elizabeth High Court, saying it was unlikely to have any funds to finance any continuation of its business.

This comes as StatsSA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey, published last week, shows the city’s unemployment rate for the first quarter of this year reached 36.3% – which is more than six percentage points up from the 30.2% recorded in the first quarter of last year.