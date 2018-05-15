Bay women in line for award

Some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s best businesswomen have been named as finalists for a regional achiever award by the Business Women’s Association of Port Elizabeth.

The 18 businesswomen are finalists in the Regional Business Achiever Awards which acknowledge excellence in the business, corporate, professional and social arenas.

Among the 18 finalists are News Cafe owner Sandy Zoetmulder in the entrepreneur category, SPAR Group advertising manager Roseann Shadrach in the corporate category, and Transnet’s new business development manager Ntshantsha Buyambo in the government category.

The judges are made up of a broad cross-section of Nelson Mandela Bay leaders in business, government and civil society. They will interview and select a winner in each of the six categories.