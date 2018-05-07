The MTN Group today announced the appointment of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to its board as an independent non-executive directors.

Swazi Tshabalala‚ current executive director of consulting and investment holding company Barbican Advisory Group‚ was also appointed in the same capacity.

Both appointments are effective from June 1.

“As we continue to steer our business into a new trajectory of execution excellence‚ I believe their arrival will further enrich the diversity and experience of the board‚” said Phuthuma Nhleko‚ chairman of MTN Group.

The company said in a statement that Tshabalala and Jonas bring extensive board and senior management experience to their new roles‚ having served on numerous boards in the private and public sectors over many years.

Jonas‚ 58‚ holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Sociology from Vista University and a Higher Diploma in Education from Rhodes University. He served as deputy finance minister from 2014 to 2017.

Before his appointment to national government‚ Jonas played a key leadership role in the Eastern Cape. He served as a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Finance‚ as well as Economic Development‚ Environmental Affairs and Tourism in the province. He also served as CEO of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC). Other roles include as CEO of the Centre for Investment and Marketing in the Eastern Cape‚ developing the investment promotion agenda for the province.

He is also the former chairperson and non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation.

Jonas is currently one of four independent Presidential Investment Envoys‚ appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to attract investors to South Africa.

Tshabalala‚ 52‚ holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Babcock School of Management‚ Wake Forest University‚ United States of America‚ said MTN. She was part of the Oxford Fintech Programme.

She has over 20 years professional experience in finance‚ risk management‚ treasury and general management‚ said MTN. "Her experience was gained over a diverse range of institutions in state-owned companies and the private sector‚ and a diversity of sectors‚ including transportation and logistics‚ infrastructure and financial services. She also has extensive transaction experience in various African countries and globally."

Tshabalala is currently a non-executive director of Tiger Brands Limited and South African Airways.

She was until recently‚ a non-executive director of Standard Bank Group and the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).