Bay butcheries snap up awards

Six of the best butcheries in the metro walked away with top honours when they were honoured with Cleaver Awards at provincial level last week.

The best butcheries both nationally and regionally were announced on Wednesday at the award ceremony, now in its 13th year.

Butcheries from Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage brought back three platinum and three gold awards across three categories.

In the category for butcheries with four or more tills, the Cuyler butchery in Uitenhage was honoured with a platinum award.

Continental Butchery and Marinda Butchery in Port Elizabeth walked away with a platinum and gold award respectively in the category for butcheries with up to three tills.

SPAR was the ultimate winner in the meat market category, with Sunridge SUPERSPAR winning a platinum award, and the SUPERSPAR in Walmer and the Newton Park SPAR both winning gold awards.

The national honours went to Impala Vleis in Brits (platinum), West End Vleismark in Kimberley (platinum), The Grove SUPERSPAR in Nelspruit (platinum) and Kings Meat Deli in Erasmuskloof (gold).

Other winners were Bona Vleismark in Faerie Glen (gold) and Karaglen SUPERSPAR in Edenglen (gold).

The Cleaver Awards, which were launched in 2005 to raise standards among butcheries, received more than 30 000 nominations from consumers across the country.

From these, 105 finalists were chosen and individually assessed according to a 212-point checklist to choose the winners.