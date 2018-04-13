New PE home for Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) unveiled the new, hi-tech epicentre of its multibillion-rand African operations in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

The company’s new headquarters, which now house Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler and the seventh largest in the world by revenue, is optimally positioned in a new, purpose-built building in the Waterfront Business Park in Humerail.

That the beverages giant – which bottles an extensive portfolio of products ranging from water to Fanta and its iconic, original Coca-Cola – is headquartered in Port Elizabeth, is a significant nod to the city.

The company boasts a diverse pan-African footprint with more than 30 bottling plants which serve more than 550 000 outlets and a consumer base of more than 249 million people.

Coca-Cola operations employ more than 15 000 people across the continent while the company holds the leading market position across most territories in which it trades in Africa.

These include South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Kenya, Namibia, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia and the islands of Mayotte and Comoros.

Accounting for about 40% of all Coca-Cola volumes sold on the continent, the new facility also overlooks a new Coca-Cola billboard erected on the Humerail railway bridge, cementing the company’s presence in the area.

Among a wide range of high-profile guests at yesterday’s opening was prolific Bay businessman and arguably the face of Coca-Cola in the Eastern Cape, Phil Gutsche.