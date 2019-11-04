AgriLIVE - 4 November 2019
All the latest regarding agriculture in the Eastern Cape
NEWS
Low rainfall could delay planting, reduce yields
The planting of maize, soybean and sugar beans has been delayed in the Eastern Cape due to low rainfalls.
Eastern Cape dairy on the rise
The Eastern Cape dairy industry is expanding and encouraging transformation in the province, despite uncontrollable ...
Farmers dig deep during the drought
Everyone is depending on me to provide for them, but I’m only one man — alone with no-one else but my own two hands.
Mthatha co-operative farming pilot set to launch
A milestone agri-project aimed at igniting a million-hectare economic turnaround plan looks set to launch in the ...
Nine youth get boost to grow their farms
Nine budding farmers from around the country have made the cut as finalists in the SAB Urban Agriculture / Youth ...
Food gardens grow hope in Tsitsikamma
Thirty-five new community food gardens were launched in Tsitsikamma on Wednesday.
Eastern Cape declares drought disaster
The Eastern Cape has been declared a drought disaster area.
Wool prices remain low amid worst conditions in 40 years
Farmers have welcomed a sale of wool fibre in Port Elizabeth this past week, despite lower prices being achieved.
LIFESTYLE
Karoo’s Samara game reserve on track with ...
When Samara owners Mark and Sarah Tompkins first bought land in the area 22 years ago, their holistic, ecological ...