AgriLIVE - 4 November 2019

04 November 2019

All the latest regarding agriculture in the Eastern Cape

Low rainfall could delay planting, reduce yields

The planting of maize, soybean and sugar beans has been delayed in the Eastern Cape due to low rainfalls.

By Michael Kimberley
Eastern Cape dairy on the rise

The Eastern Cape dairy industry is expanding and encouraging transformation in the province, despite uncontrollable ...

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
Farmers dig deep during the drought

Everyone is depending on me to provide for them, but I’m only one man — alone with no-one else but my own two hands.

By Nomazima Nkosi
Mthatha co-operative farming pilot set to launch

A milestone agri-project aimed at igniting a million-hectare economic turnaround plan looks set to launch in the ...

By Guy Rogers
Nine youth get boost to grow their farms

Nine budding farmers from around the country have made the cut as finalists in the SAB Urban Agriculture / Youth ...

By Herald Reporter
Food gardens grow hope in Tsitsikamma

Thirty-five new community food gardens were launched in Tsitsikamma on Wednesday.

By Herald Reporter
Eastern Cape declares drought disaster

The Eastern Cape has been declared a drought disaster area.

By Guy Rogers
Wool prices remain low amid worst conditions in 40 years

Farmers have welcomed a sale of wool fibre in Port Elizabeth this past week, despite lower prices being achieved.

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
Karoo’s Samara game reserve on track with ...

When Samara owners Mark and Sarah Tompkins first bought land in the area 22 years ago, their holistic, ecological ...

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
