'The hunger will be gone forever': state empowers seamstresses

The latest edition of the Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform's publication, Uphuhliso, highlights how it is helping to fight unemployment and poverty in the province though its various initiatives.

As part of the department's drive to improve the growth and profitability of businesses in rural communities, it has provided the Mfinci Noncedo Woolgrowers Co-operative in Sterkspruit with a new multipurpose shearing shed, worth R1.3m.

“We have been shearing our sheep in an old structure which compromised the quality of our wool; it was so small we had no option but to press and sort our wool outside. Now everything will be done indoors, which will improve quality, efficiency and profits,” said Nonkululeko Hlanjwa, one of the farmers that make up the largely female co-op.

The department has also changed the lives of the seamstresses working in 16 enterprises in the OR Tambo District by providing them with industrial sewing machines and overlockers.

One of the beneficiaries, Nokwakha Jico of the Mzikantu Sewing Co-op in Port St Johns, spoke of the brutal overnighters these women used to have to pull as they battled to meet their deadlines for orders. “We would literally fall sleep on the machines,” she said.

“Now that we have these top-of-the-range machines, we won’t have to do that any more. Now the hunger we were fighting will be gone forever and our business will grow further. We thank the department for that.”

Read more about these, and the department's other initiatives, in the supplement below; use the arrows to page through it (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading) or download it.