Pioneering agricultural work is paying off for the Eastern Cape

From its R134m investment in agricultural infrastructure to its entrepreneurial placement programme for graduates, the Eastern Cape department of rural development & agrarian reform is helping to create vibrant, equitable, sustainable rural communities and food security for all.

To highlight the different ways the department is supporting established and budding farmers to create sustainable economic growth, the latest edition of its publication, Uphuhliso, showcases some of the pioneering work happening in the province.

Within its pages, you'll “meet” a scientist from Tsolo, who has created a biofertiliser to reduce farmers' production costs, and five Mhlakulo women who are blazing a trail by turning maize into flour.

Find out more about the benefits climate-smart agriculture is bringing to Qoboqobo and the department’s investment in wool production, which is already showing positive results.

