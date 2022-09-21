Rural security upgrades worth R1.9m available thanks to Agri Securitas
Agri SA's rural safety initiative, Agri Securitas, has allocated R1.9m for security enhancement projects across five provinces, with a portion of the funds coming to the Eastern Cape.
Agri Securitas Trust Fund chair Cobus van Zyl said it had received 22 requests for funding from farmer associations in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State and North West...
Rural security upgrades worth R1.9m available thanks to Agri Securitas
News reporter
Agri SA's rural safety initiative, Agri Securitas, has allocated R1.9m for security enhancement projects across five provinces, with a portion of the funds coming to the Eastern Cape.
Agri Securitas Trust Fund chair Cobus van Zyl said it had received 22 requests for funding from farmer associations in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State and North West...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
AgriLIVE
AgriLIVE
Opinion
AgriLIVE
AgriLIVE