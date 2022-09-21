×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
AgriLIVE

Rural security upgrades worth R1.9m available thanks to Agri Securitas

21 September 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Agri SA's rural safety initiative, Agri Securitas, has allocated R1.9m for security enhancement projects across five provinces, with a portion of the funds coming to the Eastern Cape.

Agri Securitas Trust Fund chair Cobus van Zyl said it had received 22 requests for funding from farmer associations in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State and North West...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read