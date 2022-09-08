Young Farmer of Year dedicates win to entire community
Aberdeen winner credits success to learning from peers and taking advice from experts
08 September 2022
Being a successful farmer does not come from knowing everything, but from being willing to learn from your peers and take advice from experienced farmers.
That is why the 2022 winner of the Toyota Young Farmer of the Year in the Eastern Cape, Morne Fitzhenry, believes his new title belongs to the entire Aberdeen community and not to him alone...
News reporter
Being a successful farmer does not come from knowing everything, but from being willing to learn from your peers and take advice from experienced farmers.
That is why the 2022 winner of the Toyota Young Farmer of the Year in the Eastern Cape, Morne Fitzhenry, believes his new title belongs to the entire Aberdeen community and not to him alone.
