R200m and counting, SA citrus industry suffers huge loss
Tense wait to see if containers detained at EU ports are released
More than 1,300 shipping containers filled with export quality South African oranges will be affected by the European Union’s new cold storage regulations, and the local industry has already suffered an estimated R200m loss due to delays in delivery to their foreign clients.
However, the SA government is still engaging with its overseas counterparts to find some common ground, and revised certification is being issued for a large quantity of the fruit en route to the European market, limiting the losses for citrus producers...
News reporter
