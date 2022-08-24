×

AgriLIVE

R200m and counting, SA citrus industry suffers huge loss

Tense wait to see if containers detained at EU ports are released

24 August 2022
Riaan Marais
News reporter

More than 1,300 shipping containers filled with export quality South African oranges will be affected by the European Union’s new cold storage regulations, and the local industry has already suffered an estimated R200m loss due to delays in delivery to their foreign clients.

However, the SA government is still engaging with its overseas counterparts to find some common ground, and revised certification is being issued for a large quantity of the fruit en route to the European market, limiting the losses for citrus producers...

