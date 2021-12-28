Agri initiative sinking boreholes for Willowmore farmers

Despite much-needed rain falling across most of the drought-stricken Eastern Cape, an agricultural organisation has launched an initiative to assist farmers in some of the province’s most arid regions with more sustainable drought relief.



More than 20 boreholes will be drilled on farms in the Willowmore region over the next few weeks as the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) aims to relieve present and future drought conditions in places where it is needed most...