Karoo farmers collaborate to form first SA vulture sanctuary
Safe zone for mighty scavengers of the sky launched in partnership with conservation organisations
Conservation is soaring in the Karoo, where SA’s first “vulture safe zone” has been launched to protect the endangered Cape Vulture.
The zone was established by a partnership including the Endangered Wildlife Trust, 90 farmers and a number of other conservation organisations...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.