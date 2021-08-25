Beef markets open up for Centane communal farmers

Transkei Feed Kraal initiative established to boost livestock sales in remote areas

Lacking access to the markets will no longer hold rural Eastern Cape communal cattle farmers back as a new initiative brings formalised buying and selling of livestock right into their neighbourhood.



The Transkei Feed Kraal opened last week and has already sent its first 65 head of cattle from Centane to market...