Golden Valley wind project powers up

Cookhouse community wins big from area’s status as renewable energy hub

Cookhouse is cementing its position as an important renewable energy hub in the Eastern Cape with the completion of another wind farm project.



The Golden Valley Wind Energy Facility forms part of a broader R6.5bn investment in SA and the project will provide 477GWh of renewable energy, able to power about 120,000 households for a year...

