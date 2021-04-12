Hostility between farmers and workers a trend in KZN, says premier

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said at the weekend that ongoing tensions between farmers and workers was endemic in many parts of the province.

In a bid to address strained relations, Zikalala engaged with farming communities in Pongolo, Vryheid and Newcastle over two days, including meeting with a family whose home was allegedly demolished by a farmer in Glückstadt.

The main aim was to hear what challenges farm workers and dwellers are facing, improve relations between them and farmers and outline accountability approaches taken by government in addressing reported human rights violations and abuses within the farming communities.

The premier was accompanied by members of his cabinet.

Among the burning issues raised by communities was the alleged abuse by farm owners and police bias against the community and in favour of the farmers.

In Pongolo on Saturday Zikalala found “there are a number of issues with the farmers and the communities who live around there.

“The hostility that exists is not going to help us going forward. This issue is not only in Zululand. This a trend and we will intervene in all areas.

“Where we intervene, we will also establish a structure that must follow up on issues that have been raised.