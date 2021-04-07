Ugie farmers reap rewards from underrated soybeans

Bumper year expected with strong yields and higher prices

Soybean farmers in the Eastern Cape are expecting a bumper year as initial harvests and market predictions have shown great promise for the 2021 season.



Crops planted in October are now reaching maturity and producers from Ugie and Nqaqarhu (formerly Maclear) who have not started harvesting yet should be taking the bulk of their crops off their lands during the course of April...

