Small-scale farmers urged to apply for aid windfall
Rural development MEC says R1bn is available for eligible Eastern Cape residents
Eastern Cape rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has urged the province’s small-scale farmers to apply for a R1bn aid package made available by the government through a cellphone application process.
Meth said on Thursday that the money had been allocated by agriculture minister Thoko Didiza through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Initiative...
