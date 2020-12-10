R260m lost as stock theft cripples Eastern Cape farmers
Eastern Cape farmers lost more than R260m due to stock theft and poaching in the previous financial year, with thousands of sheep, goats and cattle reported stolen from farms in the province.
Game farmers have also reported horrendous scenes, with wild animals caught in snares, hunted with packs of dogs or stoned to death. ..
