New records will be set as Western Cape forecasts massive grain crop

The Western Cape is expecting one of the biggest winter grain, barley and canola harvests in recent history, “shattering previous records”, agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said on Wednesday.

The bumper harvest would assist the economic recovery of agriculture in the province after many years of drought, he said.

Meyer unveiled the forecast after visiting Agri Dwala, a grain enterprise which is 100% owned and operated by farmworkers turned farmers, in Napier in the Overberg.

Daniel Pieters, the manager and a shareholder, said: “We have been keeping records of our harvest performance. All the indications are that we are going to have an exceptional year.”