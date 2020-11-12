Army gives Eastern Cape's emerging farmers a shot in the arm
New programme will allow supply of produce to defence force bases in province
Developing Eastern Cape farmers are set to grow their businesses after Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and the defence force announced the opening of the army’s procurement systems for them on Wednesday night.
In a virtual announcement, Mabuyane said Bhisho had signed a memorandum of understanding with the army in an effort to support local farmers to supply meat, vegetables, fruit, milk and honey to the army bases in the province. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.