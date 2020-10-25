EC farmers warned of possibility of Rift Valley Fever

Humans also at risk, but no cases recorded in region so far

The Eastern Cape department of rural development & agrarian reform is anticipating a fatal fever will hit livestock — and humans could be affected as well.



Rift Valley Fever occurs after a five to 10-year drought. The province is at risk because it has been in the clutches of a severe drought since 2015...

