EC farmers warned of possibility of Rift Valley Fever
Humans also at risk, but no cases recorded in region so far
The Eastern Cape department of rural development & agrarian reform is anticipating a fatal fever will hit livestock — and humans could be affected as well.
Rift Valley Fever occurs after a five to 10-year drought. The province is at risk because it has been in the clutches of a severe drought since 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.