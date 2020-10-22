Brown locusts a big threat to cereal crops

Farms in Middelburg, Graaff-Reinet, Aberdeen, Cradock, Nieu Bethesda, Pearston and Jansenville were affected.

According to departmental entomologist Nolitha Skenjana, the locusts, which feast on grasses and cereals, often causing widespread devastation, are now considered to be at stage 1 of their development, with some moving into stage 2.

This was confirmed by Stern, who said the pests had hatched but were not properly hopping at this stage.

“If they get to the flying stage, they will eat up any grazing and cereals they come across.”

It is predicted that the locusts will reach the flying stage in about 18 days.

The agriculture department was quick to act, putting systems in place to successfully manage the pests as state entomologists had been aware of the outbreak since March.

Spraying with knapsacks and bakkie pump sprayers has already started and farmers are being trained, as guided by the Locust Policy of SA (1998).

The eggs can stay dormant for up to 10 years, according to Stern, who said they only hatched when conditions were conducive.

“Such an outbreak is nature’s way of cleaning up with fresh growth.

“We could be in for some good summer rain.”

He said the situation was under control for now.

“But it is creating a lot of worry for many farmers.

“This all adds to the woes of farmers who are still grappling with a severe drought.”

Stern said the government was tackling the locust outbreak head-on, applauding the effort made by the department.

Graaff-Reinet farmer Peet van Heerden, who farms sheep, goats, cattle and lucerne, said parts of the veld on his farm looked like a river with the number of locusts scattered about.

“There are heaps and heaps of them, going at least 500mm deep,” he said.

He said once the locusts started to fly, the situation would become far worse.

“They then start to lay eggs again.

“At the moment, they are small and it looks like black rivers flowing through the veld.”

He said a swarm of locusts could clear through 7,000 tons of dry matter within a day.

“That is about as heavy as 14 planes.

“They are like an oversized grass cutter.”

Van Heerden said it was not all bad though.

“You can see the locusts in a positive light as they cut back the vegetation and give back in terms of fertiliser.”