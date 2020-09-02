Agri Eastern Cape satisfied live sheep shipments not cruel

PREMIUM

Agri Eastern Cape says they are convinced that the export of live sheep on Al Mawashi vessels is not cruel and that the business could generate millions of rand of fresh revenue for the Eastern Cape.



Agri Eastern Cape president Dougie Stern said on Tuesday the Kuwaiti state-owned company Al Mawashi had recently spent R50m upgrading its three vessels which were now state of the art...

