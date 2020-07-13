Farmers take flight to tackle invasive alien vegetation in Karoo

Karoo farmers are making use of drone technology to curb invasive alien plants and increase water supply.

Cobus Meiring of the Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI) said over the past four decades, the mountain tops, southern and northern slopes of the Outeniqua Mountains had fallen prey to the aggressive spread of invasive alien plants, in particular wattle and pine trees.

In a statement on Friday, the SCLI said as a direct result of the invasive alien trees, staggering volumes of water from mountain catchments, feeder streams, wetlands, fountains and underground water resources had been lost.

“Not only the farmers are feeling the effect of reduced water sources available to them to farm sustainably.

“Downstream water users in the Kammanassie and Olifants River systems, as well as rivers supplying towns such as Oudtshoorn and Calitzdorp, have either run dry or are drastically underperforming.”

Meiring said farmers simply did not have the resources to eradicate and curb the spread of the alien species.

“However, the 2018 Outeniqua wildfire disaster that destroyed close to 100,000ha of vegetation provided landowners along the mountains a small window of opportunity to make inroads into the control of invasive alien plants on a large scale.”

Kammanassie farmer, Morné Jonker, of the farm Ezeljacht, said the best chance of success in addressing invasive alien plants on a large scale was to prevent regrowth after such a fire.