More than 1,600 Eastern Cape farmers benefit from R1.2bn Covid-19 fund
More than 1,600 Eastern Cape farmers are set to benefit from R1.2bn set aside by national government.
The funding is aimed at assisting financially distressed small-scale farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.