East Cape author digs deep into agricultural sector in new book

An all-purpose book which examines the role of agriculture in SA’s economic transformation and development — this is a synopsis of the research done by Wandile Sihlobo for his recently published book, Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity and Agriculture, which aims to explain how important the agricultural sector is to the development of our country.

The information covers a range of factors that affect land throughout the country, with a particular focus on the Eastern Cape and how people can better use the land for development.

The book provides a detailed analysis when it comes to land reform, growing employment through agriculture and the SA agricultural trade, among other topics.

Sihlobo takes the reader on a journey from the Eastern Cape, to SA, and to the world, providing an understanding of how agriculture works in these places and how individuals are all joined together by land.