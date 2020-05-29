Illegal blood sport hits Eastern Cape
Voice notes have revealed how a dramatic showdown between a group of suspected “taxi hunters” and farmers played out — with a farmer assaulted, a pair of dogs shot dead, a dozen buck killed and 16 people arrested.
The voice notes were recorded as farmers raced to stop panga-wielding hunters who are believed to have been gambling as they slaughtered the animals on Sunday on the Casperskop farm. ..
