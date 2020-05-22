Department spends millions to upscale beef quality in the province

After the loss of 10 livestock due to stocktheft and the ongoing drought, Peddie based small-scale farmer, Zipho Makwabe, said she felt like giving up.



That is, however, until the 28-year-old was identified as one of three beneficiaries of the Rural Development and Agrarian Reform’s programme aimed at livestock quality improvement in the Ngqushwa Local Municipal area...

