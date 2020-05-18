AgriLIVE

AgriLIVE - 18 May 2020

18 May 2020

All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa

NEWS

Eastern Cape avos expand as new nursery opens

A new commercial nursery for avocado trees in the Eastern Cape hopes to expand the local agri-industry and decrease ...

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
Out of 55,155 agri relief applicants, 15,086 were ...

The agriculture, land reform and rural development minister, Thoko Didiza announced on Sunday that the government has ...

By Kgaugelo Masweneng
African swine fever kills 200 pigs in Amathole

More than 200 pigs have died in the Amathole area since the outbreak of African swine fever a month ago, the ...

By Guy Rogers
Bhisho injects R20m to help farmers

The Eastern Cape provincial government has made  R20m available for farmers and households to improve food production ...

By Simtembile Mgidi
East Cape wool, mohair sales hit the ground running

The Eastern Cape’s fibre industry has reopened with determination after a month-long delay in production, sales and ...

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
R1.2bn government fund to ensure food security in SA for six months

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza on Monday said a R1.2bn allocation to assist farmers grappling with the impact of the ...

By Zingisa Mvumvu
LIFESTYLE

Step back in time at unspoilt De Hoop gem

No television, no music and little contact with the outside world. Actually, this was the best bit of my stay at the ...

By Annelisa Swana
Escape to the wonder of the Eastern Cape

It has been more than a month since travelling was banned and life as we knew it took a  drastic turn,  blowing all ...

OPINION 

Higher seasonal output will not sustain sales of ...

No industry will escape the economic pain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
Positive prospects for the 2020/21 global grains ...

Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
