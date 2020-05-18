AgriLIVE - 18 May 2020
All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa
NEWS
Eastern Cape avos expand as new nursery opens
A new commercial nursery for avocado trees in the Eastern Cape hopes to expand the local agri-industry and decrease ...
Out of 55,155 agri relief applicants, 15,086 were ...
The agriculture, land reform and rural development minister, Thoko Didiza announced on Sunday that the government has ...
African swine fever kills 200 pigs in Amathole
More than 200 pigs have died in the Amathole area since the outbreak of African swine fever a month ago, the ...
Bhisho injects R20m to help farmers
The Eastern Cape provincial government has made R20m available for farmers and households to improve food production ...
East Cape wool, mohair sales hit the ground running
The Eastern Cape’s fibre industry has reopened with determination after a month-long delay in production, sales and ...
R1.2bn government fund to ensure food security in SA for six months
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza on Monday said a R1.2bn allocation to assist farmers grappling with the impact of the ...
LIFESTYLE
Step back in time at unspoilt De Hoop gem
No television, no music and little contact with the outside world. Actually, this was the best bit of my stay at the ...
Escape to the wonder of the Eastern Cape
It has been more than a month since travelling was banned and life as we knew it took a drastic turn, blowing all ...
OPINION
Higher seasonal output will not sustain sales of ...
No industry will escape the economic pain of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Positive prospects for the 2020/21 global grains ...
Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand ...