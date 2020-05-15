African swine fever kills 200 pigs in Amathole

More than 200 pigs have died in the Amathole area since the outbreak of African swine fever a month ago, the agriculture department said on Wednesday.

The director of animal health at the department, Dr Mpho Maja, said the pigs that had died were among about 50,000 pigs belonging to the residents of five different villages in the rural area outside Butterworth.

“It is not clear how many pigs are infected but normally 95% of the animals that contract the virus, die.

“As of Monday the deaths stood at 200 since mid-April but it is likely that figure has increased over the past few days.”

Pretoria-based Maja said pigs could become infected with the virus by sniffing an infected animal or by eating a piece of infected meat.

The authority was still investigating the outbreak but the most likely scenario was that it had been introduced to the area via pig feed.

“An infected piece of pork might have been thrown out a car window and then picked up by a roaming pig or it might have been transferred in the swill that an owner gave to his pigs.”

While African swine fever did not make people sick it could affect the taste of the pork from a slaughtered pig, she said.

She said the authorities would not be culling any of the stock as the disease had become endemic and this was no longer an effective remedy.

“There is also no vaccine but there are several preventive measures pig farmers can take and we are working together with the pig farming industry to create an awareness campaign around these measures.”