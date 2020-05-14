Eastern Cape avos expand as new nursery opens
A new commercial nursery for avocado trees in the Eastern Cape hopes to expand the local agri-industry and decrease exorbitant avo prices in the long run.
The new Sutherland Seedlings nursery, north of Gonubie outside East London, was completed just before lockdown in March...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.