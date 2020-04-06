Eastern Cape’s R1.5bn wool, mohair industry grinds to a halt

All fibre-related farming practices for wool and mohair producers have been suspended following the national Covid-19 lockdown, leaving Eastern Cape farmers high and dry in the midst of their pre-winter shearing season.

Along with the shearing services, all of Port Elizabeth’s fibre storage facilities are at a standstill for the lockdown period.

Suspended activities include shearing services, receiving fibre at the warehouses, fibre auctions, shipping, fibre tests performed by the Wool Testing Bureau, fibre-related technical field services and Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) and Responsible Mohair Standard (RMS) audits, which will resume after the lockdown period.

At first, major fibre trading company OVK announced that the shearing teams would continue working to continue providing “essential farming services”, albeit under stricter hygiene protocols.

However, following more detailed restrictions in latest the Government Gazette, this could no longer continue, OVK general manager for fibre Wallie Weeks said.

Shearing teams were removed from the farms with immediate effect.

Some farmers were lucky enough to complete shearing while others will have to wait until the lockdown is over.