AgriLIVE - 30 March 2020
All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa
NEWS
Farmers under siege from stock theft syndicate
Farmers in the Cathcart and Stutterheim area are are under siege from what they have described as a well-organised ...
Horses dying of African horse sickness in EC
Horse breeders say many of the horses have died at stock farms in the Great Kei municipal area, and a number of other ...
Big agricultural events canned over Covid-19
Several major agricultural events including the Royal Show, Bloem Show and Nampo Harvest Day have been cancelled or ...
France pleads for harvest help to prevent crops going to waste
France eyes "shadow army" of fruit pickers as coronavirus bites
Farmers need payment reprieve too, Agbiz urges banks
Some farming subsectors will be badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, says the Agricultural Business Chamber
Citrus industry set to boom despite virus jitters
Sector association is encouraged that China’s logistics services will be fully operational again soon
Export farmers, hunting industry on tenterhooks
Agriculture industry role players in the Eastern Cape — particularly those who export to Italy and China — are ...
Livestock driver convicted of animal cruelty
The National Council of SPCAs has welcomed the guilty verdict handed down to a livestock driver who allowed a calf to ...
OPINION
Food supply secure, but exporting farmers in for ...
The Covid-19 pandemic is fast changing the way we live our lives. The virus has affected every facet of life - health ...
WATCH | Should we worried about SA's food ...
HeraldLIVE columnist and Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa chief economist Wandile Sihlobo addresses ...
LEISURE
Opulence and decadence in the tranquil Karoo
Perched more than 900m above sea level deep in the Karoo, an oasis of luxurious beauty and splendour is on offer for ...