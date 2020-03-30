AgriLIVE

AgriLIVE - 30 March 2020

By Herald Reporter - 30 March 2020

All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa

NEWS

AgriLIVE

Farmers under siege from stock theft syndicate

Farmers in the Cathcart and Stutterheim area are are under siege from what they have described as a well-organised ...

By Malibongwe Dayimani
AgriLIVE

Horses dying of African horse sickness in EC

Horse breeders say many of the horses have died at stock farms in the Great Kei municipal area,  and a number of other ...

By Bongani Fuzile
AgriLIVE

Big agricultural events canned over Covid-19

Several  major  agricultural events including the Royal Show, Bloem Show and Nampo Harvest Day have been cancelled or ...

By Louzel Lombard-Steyn
AgriLIVE

France pleads for harvest help to prevent crops going to waste

France eyes "shadow army" of fruit pickers as coronavirus bites

By Reuters
AgriLIVE

Farmers need payment reprieve too, Agbiz urges banks

Some farming subsectors will be badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, says the Agricultural Business Chamber

By Bekezela Phakathi
AgriLIVE

Citrus industry set to boom despite virus jitters

Sector association is encouraged that China’s logistics services will be fully operational again soon

By Bekezela Phakathi
AgriLIVE

Export farmers, hunting industry on tenterhooks

Agriculture industry role players in the Eastern Cape — particularly those who export to Italy and China — are ...

By Nomazima Nkosi and Gareth Wilson
AgriLIVE

Livestock driver convicted of animal cruelty

The National Council of SPCAs has welcomed the guilty verdict handed down to a livestock driver who allowed a calf to ...

By Herald Reporter
OPINION

AgriLIVE

Food supply secure, but exporting farmers in for ...

The Covid-19 pandemic is fast changing the way we live our lives. The virus has affected every facet of life - health ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
AgriLIVE

WATCH | Should we worried about SA's food ...

HeraldLIVE columnist and Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa chief economist Wandile Sihlobo addresses ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
