Elderly black farmer’s land battle continues

PREMIUM

The government has abandoned its attempt to appeal a ruling that forces it to sell an elderly black Limpopo farmer the land it promised him over two decades ago — but it wants a price that is allegedly nine times what the Pretoria high court ordered it sell for.



As a result, farmer David Rakgase’s lawyers have threatened to pursue contempt of court charges against the department of land reform and rural development, should the department not transfer the land he has been leasing from the state for three decades to him at the price he was offered in 2002 — R621,000. ..

