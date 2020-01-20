AgriLIVE - 20 January 2020
NEWS
Hundreds of animals die at East Cape experimental ...
The animals, worth a combined R287,500, died during the 2018/2019 financial year, according to rural development and ...
Patensie dragons need no slaying
There is no need to slay a dragon to get to the fruit named after the fiery beast, passionate farmer Jackye Riddle, ...
Elderly black farmer’s land battle continues
The government has abandoned its attempt to appeal a ruling that forces it to sell an elderly black Limpopo farmer the ...
Farmers, traders resort to plan B while legal action ensues
At least 50 emerging farmers, co-operatives and livestock auctioneers took legal action against Agriculture, Land ...
Some relief arrives for drought-stricken farmers
In response to the crippling drought that has put farmers under increasing pressure, the Eastern Cape department of ...
Dire prediction for beef exports after foot-and-mouth outbreak
First reported in 2019, the disease remains a big problem in SA with a ban of exports of animal products set to hit ...
Farmers battle as severe drought shows no sign of ending
“It’s green on the surface. But underneath, our boreholes, dams and the ground itself is running dry,”farmer Roslyn ...
Middeldrift farmers receive drought relief feed
The Eastern Cape remains gripped by one of the most devastating droughts, which continues to severely impact ...
Outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Limpopo 'not cleared'
“Farmers can only be allowed to do online auctioning and trading; however the department will be making sure that no ...
Farmer empowers workers
An award-winning farming enterprise is opening doors of opportunities for its employees.
OPINION
South Africa’s agricultural machinery market ...
South Africa’s primary agriculture underperformed because of drought and biosecurity issues, amongst other aspects.