AgriLIVE

AgriLIVE - 20 January 2020

20 January 2020

All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa

NEWS

Hundreds of animals die at East Cape experimental ...

The animals, worth a combined R287,500, died during the 2018/2019 financial year, according to rural development and ...

By Michael Kimberley
Patensie dragons need no slaying

There is no need to slay a dragon to get to the fruit named after the fiery beast, passionate farmer Jackye Riddle, ...

By Zizonke May
Elderly black farmer’s land battle continues

The government has abandoned its attempt to appeal a ruling that forces it to sell an elderly black Limpopo farmer the ...

By Karyn Maughan
Farmers, traders resort to plan B while legal action ensues

At least 50 emerging farmers, co-operatives and livestock auctioneers took legal action against Agriculture, Land ...

By Louzel Lombard Steyn
Some relief arrives for drought-stricken farmers

In response to the crippling drought that has put farmers under increasing pressure, the Eastern Cape department of ...

By Herald Reporter
Dire prediction for beef exports after foot-and-mouth outbreak

First reported in 2019, the disease remains a big problem in SA with a ban of exports of animal products set to hit ...

By Bekezela Phakathi
Farmers battle as severe drought shows no sign of ending

“It’s green on the surface. But underneath, our boreholes, dams and the ground itself is running dry,”farmer Roslyn ...

By Tremaine van Aardt
Middeldrift farmers receive drought relief feed

The Eastern Cape remains gripped by one of the most devastating droughts, which continues to severely impact ...

By Annelisa Swana
Outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Limpopo 'not cleared'

“Farmers can only be allowed to do online auctioning and trading; however the department will be making sure that no ...

By Promise Marupeng
Farmer empowers workers

An award-winning farming enterprise is opening doors of opportunities for its employees.

By GCIS Vuk'uzenzele
OPINION

South Africa’s agricultural machinery market ...

South Africa’s primary agriculture underperformed because of drought and biosecurity issues, amongst other aspects.

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
