South Africa’s agricultural machinery market underperformed in 2019

After a brief downtime from blogging, I am finally adjusting back to my normal routine, and today’s comment will briefly reflect on South Africa’s agricultural machinery market performance in 2019.

This is one of those sectors that “feels the cold when farmers are sneezing”, and 2019 was certainly that case.

South Africa’s primary agriculture underperformed because of drought and biosecurity issues, amongst other aspects.

The constrained farmers’ income on the back of the aforementioned factors was reflected in agricultural machinery sales for 2019.

Tractors and combine harvesters’ sales were down by 21% y/y and 26% y/y, with 5 270 units and 149 units sold in 2019, respectively.

But the drought, which led to lower agricultural output, is not the full story.

It helps to remember that 2019 followed a year where agricultural machinery sales were relatively robust (in 2018), which implies that the rate of replacement in 2019 was going to be low, as we have witnessed on the aforementioned sales numbers.

To demonstrate this point; South Africa’s total tractors and combine harvesters’ sales for 2018 amounted to 6 687 units and 200 units, up by 4% y/y and 2% y/y, respectively.

What’s more, there have been questions about whether agricultural policy, which has dominated the headlines in the past few years (certainly between 2017 and 2019), has influenced farmers’ attitudes on investments.

To this end, we continue to monitor, through the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI), the influence of policy discussions on agricultural investment.

Certainly, sentiment in the farming sector has generally been subdued for the past six quarters (counting from Q4, 2019).

This is the longest period the ACI has trended below the neutral 50-point mark since 2010.